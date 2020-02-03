Crow hazing to continue in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – At the request of the City of Watertown, Wildlife Biologists from the city’s crow hazing contractor, Loomacres Wildlife Management, will continue their efforts to haze nuisance crow flocks within the City. Hazing will occur during the evening hours of February 6-7.

Harassment methods used to disperse the crows include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices. Several of these methods produce loud noises and flashing lights (similar to sirens and fireworks) that will frighten the birds and may possibly be heard or seen by local residents.

The city of Watertown would like to apologize in advance for any disturbance these methods may bring.

The City strongly encourages its citizens to provide the location, estimated size and dates and times of crow flock sightings in local neighborhoods. Loomacres Wildlife Management relies on the information provided and it allows them to identify major roost locations to strategically target their hazing efforts.

The easiest way to report crow activities is online. Click here for Loomacres’ page and the City of Watertown’s page.

You can also call Loomacres toll-free number at 1-800-243-1462 and leave a voice mail detailing your report.

