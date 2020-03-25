Cuomo: NY to hit COVID-19 apex in 2-3 weeks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The rate of increase of coronavirus cases in New York State is doubling every three days, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said there are more than 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. He believes the apex could be in two to three weeks.

“This whole discussion all along has been how fast does the rate of increase spread? And can we spread the rate of increase?” he said. “We’re not slowing it, and it is accelerating on its own.”

Earlier, the state had anticipated a need for 110,000 hospital beds. Now, Cuomo said the need could be 140,000. There’s also a need for 40,000 ICU beds.

Cuomo said the numbers are “astronomical” and “troubling.”

“When you spike the increase in cases, it accelerates the apex to a point where it could be as close as 14 to 21 days,” he said.

He said the biggest need is still more ventilators. Seven thousand have been obtained, but 30,000 are still needed.

The state will also be experimenting by putting two patients on the same ventilator with different tubes.

In addition to calling on the federal government to enact the Defense Production Act to require companies to produce ventilators, Cuomo wants the federal government’s stockpile of 20,000 ventilators.

“I’m not asking for the 20,000 ventilators and they stay in New York and they live in New York and they change their residence,” Cuomo said. “As soon as we finish with the ventilators, then you move them to the next part of the country that has the critical problem.”

FEMA will also be sending New York 400 ventilators, but the Governor said that’s far from enough.

LATEST STORIES: