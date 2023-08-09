SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congratulations to Dan Cummings, who will be inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in October.

Dan, a long time news anchor and reporter retired after 37 years at WSYR-TV in December 2021.

He was born and raised in Southern Cayuga County. He holds a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo and a master’s degree from Cornell University.

Dan got his start in radio at WNYR in Rochester, WTKO in Ithaca, and WHEN in Syracuse.

He joined NewsChannel 9 in 1984 as an assignment editor. During his time at the station, Dan has held many positions, including reporter, anchor, managing editor, assistant news director and news director.

Dan began anchoring The Morning News on NewsChannel 9 in 2008 while continuing to report and work on award-winning special projects. Dan has won two Emmy Awards for sharing the stories of local Veterans through “Veterans Voices.”

He was also honored with a regional Edward R. Murrow award for best news documentary for “Saints Among Us.”

Dan has twice been honored with the Syracuse Press Club’s Professional Standards Awards, and in 2018 he received the Press Club’s highest honor, being named to the Syracuse Press Club Wall of Distinction.

Dan joins fellow WSYR-TV employees Nancy Duffy, Rick Gary, Carrie Lazarus and Rod Wood in the NYSBA Hall of Fame.