WATERLOO, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Waterloo Democrat has tossed his hat into the ring for the congressional seat in the 24th district for New York.

Seneca County native David Wagenhauser announced on Thursday, December 7 that is he is seeking the Democratic party nomination for the House seat held by Republican Claudia Tenney.

The 24th district has parts of Jefferson and Oswego counties. The legislative district stretches as for as the Buffalo area.

Wagenhauser is a retired director of a public interest group in Washington, D.C. He’s also been a Vice President of his family’s home care business and a village trustee in Brockport.

According to his campaign announcement, he’s running for Tenney’s seat because he wants to “offer a clear alternative to Tenney’s often combative, ultra-partisanship that is the ‘ “’politics as usual’ in DC today.”

I will fight for the hard-working women and men of Upstate NY. That means jobs that provide families livable wages that keep ahead of inflation. I’ll support legislation such as the “CHIPS” act that will deliver tens of thousands of good careers to Upstate NY, giving opportunities for our kids here. David Wagenhauser, Democratic candidate for NY 24th district in 2024

Tenney will have to fend off a GOP primary challenge from Mario Fratto, who lost to Tenney in 2022’s Republican primary.