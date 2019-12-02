Day of Giving set to benefit 27 tri-County nonprofits

WATERTOWN — Twenty-seven nonprofit organizations will participate in the #giveNNY campaign day of giving tomorrow, Tuesday Dec. 3. The local effort works to unite tri-county nonprofits on the international #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

The Community Foundation will match all gifts to the campaign up to $10,000. Participating nonprofit organizations benefit through an equal share of gifts made to the campaign distributed as grants from the Northern New York Community Foundation. The Foundation is also stewarding all gifts made to this year’s campaign with opportunities to give online or through traditional methods.

An online giving portal is open at nnycf.org/givenny. Gifts may also be dropped off or mailed to 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Tuesday’s #giveNNY campaign caps a month-long effort that includes a full day of radio broadcast from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tunes 92.5 FM/104.5 FM. The broadcast will feature representatives from participating organizations highlighting the tremendous impact each makes in the local communities they serve. The community is encouraged to tune in and learn more about how participating organizations work to improve the quality of life for thousands across Northern New York.

The following nonprofits are participating in this year’s campaign: ACR Health, Watertown; Antique Boat Museum, Clayton; Association of the Blind & Visually Impaired of NNY, Watertown; Carthage Area Hospital Foundation, Carthage; CHJC, Watertown; Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation, Ogdensburg; Clayton Opera House (TIPAF), Clayton; CREDO Community Center, Watertown; Hand In Hand Early Childhood Center, Lowville; Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown; JRC Foundation, Watertown; New Day Children’s Center, Watertown; North Country Family Health Center, Watertown; Orchestra of Northern New York, Potsdam; Planned Parenthood of the North Country, Watertown; Samaritan Medical Center Foundation, Watertown; Save The River, Clayton; SPCA of Jefferson County, Watertown; St. Lawrence County Historical Association, Canton; Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity, Watertown; Thousand Islands Land Trust, Clayton; United Way of NNY, Volunteer Transportation Center, Watertown Family YMCA, Watertown Lyric Theater, Watertown Urban Mission, and WPBS TV, all Watertown.

The campaign, now entering its third year, formally kicked off Nov. 4. Several events to drive awareness and support have taken take place throughout the month leading up to #GivingTuesday.

Jennifer Hodge, development director and corporate compliance officer for the Volunteer Transportation Center, has led the campaign to unite and aid local nonprofits since it began.

“I am incredibly grateful to the Community Foundation for helping to take our local #GivingTuesday efforts to the next level,” Mrs. Hodge said. “By partnering with #giveNNY and offering a $10,000 match, 27 organizations from Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties will benefit from the selfless generosity of all who support worthy causes in our own backyard.”

The #giveNNY effort began in 2017 as a community-based, grassroots effort to unite tri-county nonprofits in a local day of giving on #GivingTuesday. Through the partnership with the Community Foundation, this year’s effort has grown to expand its reach.

Last year, 14 nonprofits that serve residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St, Lawrence counties participated in the campaign and were each awarded a share of nearly $5,000 that was raised during the campaign. With the Community Foundation’s support, organizers hope to double gifts to the campaign and increase support to the region’s nonprofits.