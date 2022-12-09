CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On December 8, around 11:35 p.m., a deadly one-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Caughdenoy Road and Black Creek Road in Clay.

The State Police in North Syracuse are investigating the cause of this crash.

A 2023 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 55-year-old Melissa Ann Brown, from Penfield, New York, was headed south down Caughdenoy Road, at a high speed. After missing a curve, she drove off the western shoulder of the road.

From there, the car hit an embankment, crossed over Black Creek Road, hit a utility pole, flipped and then came to a stop in the yard at 10183 Black Creek Road.

Courtesy of New York State Police

Brown had been thrown from the vehicle during the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additionally, there was a passenger in the car during the time of the crash. 52-year-old Jon T. Rich Jr. from Brewerton was taken to Upstate University Hospital with internal injuries.

He has been listed in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Brewerton Fire Department.