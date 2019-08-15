DEC announces reopening of public facilities at Cape Vincent Fisheries Station

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced that the Cape Vincent Fisheries Station public aquarium, accessible fishing access site, and overnight dockage are now open to the public.

These facilities have traditionally opened on Memorial Day weekend, but this year’s high-water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River forced the closure of these facilities for most of the spring and summer.

The aquarium will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through the end of September. For more information, visit the Public Facilities at Cape Vincent Fisheries Station webpage.