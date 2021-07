NEW YORK (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation has changed to a single number for dispatch.

If a person is in need of a Forest Ranger for a search and rescue or to report a wildfire they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS.

If someone is experiencing an emergency and is in need of immediate assistance they should continue to call 911.

If someone had information about a specific location and needs to speak with a Forest Ranger they should visit the DEC website.