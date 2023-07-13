ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The week started off with heavy rain and flooding for much of the Capital Region and parts of the North Country. The forecast for Thursday night? More rain. Anyone looking to hit Adirondack trails is in for a muddy hike.

This week, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is advising that the trails will be muddy, and the water will be high. Many high-elevation Adirondack trails are built on thin soil that can become dangerous easily when wet. Such trails are best avoided, both for the safety of hikers and the durability of trails. Boots sliding on thin soil can accelerate erosion and damage vegetation. Current wet conditions can also lead to hypothermia.

Even away from high-elevation trails, Adirondack adventurers should also take care when hiking anywhere near water. The DEC has put a high-water advisory out for the Adirondack Park, as streams and rivers pick up with faster currents. Stream crossings should be avoided whenever possible.

Thunderstorms should also be a concern for anyone looking to venture into the Adirondacks through the week. Updates on trail conditions can be found on the New York State Adirondack Backcountry webpage.