Department of the Army announces upcoming 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Ft. Drum, New York unit rotation

FORT DRUM — The Department of the Army announced today the winter 2020 rotation to Afghanistan of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, stationed at Fort Drum, New York.

The 1st Brigade Combat Team will replace the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Operation Freedom Sentinel.

“The 1st Brigade Warriors are highly trained, disciplined and fit Soldiers ready to win every mission the nation asks of them,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, commander of the 10th Mountain Division. “The Warrior Brigade leadership have been working hard to prepare their Soldiers for this deployment. Their hard work and dedication was recently on display when they completed a successful rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La. I have the utmost confidence that Warrior Brigade Soldier and leaders are ready to accomplish every task in support of their Afghan partners.”

“Fort Drum installation leadership under Col. Jeffrey Lucas and Mr. Eric Wagenaar, and their world class support team, are standing ready to assist Warrior Brigade Families and dependents. We are all very proud of our Mountain Tough Soldiers and admire their dedication to their upcoming mission.”

“The Warrior Brigade is ready to answer the nation’s call and ready to deploy our highly-trained and lethal Soldiers in support of this mission,” said Col. James Eldridge, commander of the 1st Brigade Combat Team. . “This division was the first conventional Army division to enter Afghanistan after 9/11, and our return is a testament to our support of our international partners and the people of Afghanistan. We are ready at every echelon to support this mission, and we look forward to working with our international partners to help establish the conditions for long-term stability.”

For more information contact the 10th Mountain Division public affairs officer, Lt. Col. Kamil Sztalkoper, kamil.sztalkoper.mil@mail.mil, 315-772-7634.