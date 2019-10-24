Digital Exclusive: “On Location” with Alex Hazard and local students from JCC

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin girl who was lured into the woods by two friends and stabbed 19 times in an effort to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man said she's come to terms with aspects of the attack but still sleeps with broken scissors "just in case."

In her first interview about the 2014 attack, which is set to air Friday, Payton Leutner told ABC News that despite her lingering trauma, she has "come to accept all of the scars that I have."