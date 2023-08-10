Customers can use the service to determine if they are eligible for a non-driver ID and learn which documents they should bring to a DMV office.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles launched an online tool that will simplify the process for residents to apply for a non-driver ID card. The pre-screening process will help customers avoid repeat trips to a DMV office.

Customers will need an NY.gov ID to access the pre-screening tool. The service will help the customers determine if they are eligible for a non-driver ID and the required documents they should bring to a DMV office. Customers will then need to make a reservation at their local DMV office.

“Non-driver IDs are extremely helpful forms of identification for all kinds of people in New York State who do not drive, and now we are making it even easier to get one,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “The pre-screening service is part of a much broader effort underway at DMV to serve our customers better and achieve our goal of ‘one visit and done’. We have expanded live chat customer service options and made getting an appointment in many offices more convenient.”

Anyone with lawful status in the U.S. can get a non-driver ID card. Approved applicants will be provided a temporary non-photo document until the DMV sends the permanent ID.