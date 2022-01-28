SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–There are a handful of crippling Central New York snowstorms that are head and shoulders above other storms. For many, the Blizzard of 1966 is the storm that every other one is measured against.

While the storm didn’t strike until the end of the month (January-30-31), the stage was set a few days before when arctic air settled into the Northeast. On January 26, Syracuse’s temperature dropped to -26° F, still tied for the record lowest temperature in Syracuse history. That arctic air set the foundation for the blockbuster storm.

The storm tracked along the East Coast several days later, moving right up the Hudson Valley on January 30 then it stalled near Montreal on January 31.

Syracuse’s snow total over two and a half days was 42.3”. It was the greatest storm snowfall in Syracuse until the Blizzard of 1993 eclipsed it 27 years later.

Snowfall was even greater north of Syracuse. In Oswego, where the storm was preceded lake effect snow, 103” fell over four and a half days! 50” alone was recorded on January 31!

In addition, the storm caused strong winds leading to considerable blowing and drifting snow. That made snow removal difficult. In some rural areas, supplies were delivered by snowmobile to houses that were cut off to the outside world.

For those who lived through it, the Blizzard of ’66 is one snowstorm that won’t be forgotten.