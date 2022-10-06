LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s October at The Great Escape. That means ghosts and ghouls, Halloween-themed rides, and, yes, four-legged friends. The Six Flags park announced the return of “Bark in the Park” coming this Fright Fest season.

This Sunday, Oct. 9, park visitors can dress up their pup in their finest Halloween regalia, and take them to a special, pet-friendly day at The Great Escape. Festively-donned dogs can enter a pet costume contest to compete for the finest costume you can find on four legs.

The event is held in partnership with Lucky Puppy Rescue and Kennel, an Argyle-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and finds them a new home. The kennel has rescued and re-homed over 1,500 puppies and adult dogs since opening in late 2019. The organization is looking for donations of Purina One dry and wet food, washable pee pads, chew bones and pet cleaning supplies.

Registration starts at noon on Sunday. The contest gets going at 2:30 p.m., and guests with dogs are asked to take them out of the park by 4 p.m. The costume contest will be held at the center stage of Killway Arena in the park. Guests with registered dogs receive complimentary park admission, and must keep their dogs leashed at all times.

Bark in the Park comes as part of Fright Fest, the Great Escape’s annual Halloween season. During October, the park features nighttime attractions, scare actors and trick-or-treating for kids. Across the street, The Great Escape Lodge will feature its own HallowFest season, complete with scavenger hunts, kids’ storytime events, and a new “Danger Den” room for families looking to sleep surrounded by scares.