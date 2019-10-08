Donation from Stewart’s Shops helps Carthage Hospital purchase new hearing equipment for newborns

Thanks to the generosity of the Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match Program, the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation received $4000 to upgrade the hospital’s infant hearing machine screener. The Algo Natus Hearing Screener was purchased for the maternity unit with a matching donation from the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation.

“We’re extremely thankful for the support from Stewart’s Shops over the years. Their Holiday Match program helps so many children across the state of New York. It’s the support from businesses like these that allow us to continue to provide high-quality care to those we serve,” said Taylour Scanlin, Foundation and Marketing Executive Director.

According to Stewart’s Shops website, their 2018 Holiday Match program raised over $2 million for local children’s organizations.

“From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, Stewart’s customers impressively donated over $1,032,000 to the program, which is an approximate $86,000 increase over last season,” the website stated.

“Newborn hearing screens are now the standard of care in hospitals. The screen is done while the newborn is sleeping by our nursing staff. Our new Algo Natus Newborn Hearing screen allows us to provide the necessary hearing tests on newborns before they leave the hospital and refer to an audiologist for further testing if necessary. Appropriate early intervention is key to success once hearing loss is identified to prevent speech, language and educational delays,” said Susan Smith, RN, BSN, Carthage Hospital OB Nurse Manager.