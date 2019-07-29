Double meteor showers peaking Monday night

(NEWS10) – Two meteor showers will soar through the night sky on Monday.

The Delta Aquarids and Alpha Capricornids will be visible over New York and the East Coast late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

According to the American Meteor Society, a meteor shower is a number of meteors observed to radiate from one point in the night sky. The meteors are caused by streams of debris that enter the earth’s atmosphere at high rates of speed.

The best views of the meteor showers will be in open areas away from city and street lights.