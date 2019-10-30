DPAO: 2019 Autism Awareness Quilt on display at William J. McClusky Center

In April, Disabled Persons Action Organization (DPAO) had an Autism Awareness Day that consisted of friendly events and educational activities to increase understanding and acceptance of individuals on the spectrum. It was the objective to help give opportunities to transform lives and change attitudes.

Disabled Persons Action Organization invited friends and neighbors around Watertown to come together to increase the understanding and acceptance of individuals with Autism.

Caregivers had mentioned they hope that the increased awareness of Autism, early intervention and access to appropriate services and the supports will help their individuals lead a fulfilling life.

Jamie Todhunter, who has a 19-year-old daughter with Autism, coordinated the creation of a picture quilt. Individuals at the activity drew squares that were sewed into the quilt that expressed their hopes views and dreams about Autism.

The quilt is on display at the William J. McClusky Center located at 633 Davidson Street in Watertown.

For more information on Autism or to see the Quilt on display please call Terri at 315-782-5285.