GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Earth Day falls on Friday, April 22, and communities like Glens Falls have plenty to do to recognize it. The holiday has become a way to recognize and support sustainable energy projects, and to teach young ones about the importance of recycling.

In Glens Falls and the surrounding area, there are events going on past just Friday. Find out how to celebrate Earth Day over the weekend across Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties.

Friday, April 22

Earth Day in City Park 2nd annual event held by Sustainable PR. Chalkboards will be placed in City Park for passersby to write on, with eco-friendly messages. A small ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Glens Falls City Park, Maple Street, Glens Falls

Earth Day at Common Roots Brewing Company A celebration featuring Up-Cycled bike auction supporting North Country Wild Care, along with demonstrations with live birds of prey 4-10 p.m. Common Roots Brewing Company, 58 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls



Saturday, April 23

Glens Falls Cleanup Day Volunteers are invited to use provided garbage bags, shovels, rakes and gloves to clean up downtown Glens Falls 8 a.m. Meeting at Ridge Street parking lot, behind MinkyMink

Feeder Canal Clean Sweep Cleanup of Feeder Canal waterway in Hudson Falls; bring your own work gloves, rakes and clippers 8:30-11:30 a.m. Signup at Murray Park, 273 Main St., Hudson Falls

Moreau cleanup Cleanup with provided collection supplies and refreshments 8 a.m. – noon Moreau Community Center, 144 Main St., South Glens Falls



Cambridge Riverside and Roadside cleanup Self-guided cleanup, volunteers are invited to choose a stream or road and contact the village to say where they will be; village will hand out bags and donuts at Route 313 Rest Area 9 a.m. – noon Route 313 Rest Area, Cambridge

Battenkill Earth Day Tree Planting Two planting events along Route 29 near Salem and Shushan, planting trees to build strong root structure to prevent future erosion along a stream Two sessions; 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Battenkill, Route 29, Salem

Glens Falls Rotary 5K and Corporate Challenge Races at SUNY Adirondack; advance registration online; $26 admission, $17 for kids 12 and under 9:30 a.m. SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury

