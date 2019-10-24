Fall Foliage Report: Complete color transition and full range of brilliant fall colors

This is the seventh 2019 Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Fall Foliage Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon and are available on iloveny.com.

Gorgeous peak foliage continues its progression through New York State this weekend, with some of the best fall colors to be found in the Greater Niagara, Finger Lakes, and Hudson Valley regions, according to volunteer observers from the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, Jefferson County reports from along the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay project past-peak foliage this weekend, with complete color transition and full range of brilliant fall colors.

Oswego County observers anticipate nearly complete color change and a mixture of peak and just-past-peak foliage. The landscape in northern Oswego County remains quilted in bright shades of yellow, orange, and red. Foliage is only just beginning to fall, so many trees continue to stand tall, showing off their vibrant cloaks for visitors and residents alike.