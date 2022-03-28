(WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville-Manlius school district is mourning after a student at their high school died over the weekend.

In a letter to parents, Principal Ray Kilmer said the family of 15-year-old Jay Lu wants the community to know their son died by suicide, hoping it can make a difference for others.

“It is with profound sadness that I share with you Jay Lu, a member of the Class of 2024, died by suicide yesterday evening. Jay’s family believed it was important for the community to know how he passed away, in hopes that it could make a difference for other students and families.” Ray Kilmer, F-M High School Principal

Jay Lu was a sophomore at F-M High School, and according to Kilmer’s letter, was an “active member of the class by participating in Science Olympiad, The Buzz, Math League, Mock Trial, Chamber Orchestra and many other activities.”

The school is going to hold a vigil for Jay Lu Monday night at 7 p.m. F-M will also have support services for students who wish to talk with counselors.

Below are some resources to help prevent suicide:

(315) 251-0600 – Suicide, crisis, and counseling hotline

Text “Got5” to 741-741 for free confidential 24/7 support

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-TALK

Dial 211 for help finding local referrals

How to speak with your child(ren) about grief and suicide:

Grief Support:

Hope For Bereaved is a local organization that works with grieving teens, children and adults. They offer grief support groups and free 1-on-1 counseling. Please contact (315) 475-9675 and/or visit their website at https://hopeforbereaved.com/

How to Help Yourself: https://hopeforbereaved.com/resources/help/