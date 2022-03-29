FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Fayetteville-Manlius community is mourning the death of 15-year-old sophomore, Jay Lu, who died by suicide over the weekend.

On Monday, NewsChannel 9 spoke with F-M Superintendent Craig Tice about the current mental health services available for students. We asked the superintendent if he believes the district is doing enough.

“The bottom line is this district does care about the students. There is no quick fix out there. This is a very complex problem, and I firmly believe we can never do enough.” Dr. Craig Tice, Superintendent, Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District

Dr. Tice didn’t know Jay Lu personally, but acknowledged the loss is felt not only in the F-M community but across Central New York.

In a letter to parents, Principal Ray Kilmer said the family of 15-year-old Jay Lu wants the community to know their son died by suicide, hoping it can make a difference for others.

It is with profound sadness that I share with you Jay Lu, a member of the Class of 2024, died by suicide yesterday evening. Jay’s family believed it was important for the community to know how he passed away, in hopes that it could make a difference for other students and families. Ray Kilmer, Principal, Fayetteville-Manlius High School

On Sunday, Fayetteville-Manlius opened its doors to any student who needed counsel following Lu’s death.

“We were able to receive a number of students in who began the dialogue and I think it’s the beginning. It certainly is not the end and it will continue on through this week,” Dr. Tice explained.

The loss of Jay Lu has some in the F-M community asking if the district is providing enough support and resources for students.

As of Monday, more than 3,000 community members signed this petition, calling on the F-M district to take action and provide more outlets for students, specifically a licensed mental health professional on school property.

The crisis team has been mobilized and certainly as we go through this week, as difficult as it will be. We will debrief about everything going forward and what we can do additionally. Dr. Craig Tice, Superintendent, Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District

Currently, each F-M school building has at least one school counselor, school psychologist, school information resource officer (SRO) and a family school liaison, according to the district’s website. The superintendent also said in our interview there is a district-wide psychologist who floats between in each school building.

But why didn’t the district accept all of Onondaga County’s offer to assist in providing more mental health services at no cost last fall?

Superintendent Tice said the reason is that some of what the county was offering then, the district already had in place such as an off-site mental health counselor.

“I know there’s been a lot of confusion out there when the county offered different tiers of services. We did sign up for tier 2 with the county, but we had already in place tier 1. I know they’d call them ‘student engagement specialists.’ We’d call them ‘family school liaisons.'” Dr. Craig Tice, Superintendent, Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District

Dr. Tice said the tier 2 services are the “access services.” The district essentially provides a hotline to provide resources for students and their families.

There is a lot of confusion out that what the county was providing was a drop-in service, and I think that I would like to dispel any misconceptions that are out there. It was not a mental health clinic that provided drop-in services. It was finding space for a provider that worked with children, and this is not to denigrate the county’s efforts. We understand why the county is partnering with other school districts and providing this service, but it would be kin to saving that child and their family the travel time downtown for example to see a provider, so they wouldn’t lose time away from school. Dr. Craig Tice, Superintendent, Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District

The superintendent said the district is working on a plan to offer tele-mental health services for students in the future. The district is advising legal counsel, but no concrete plans have been established yet.

Counselors at F-M will be made available all week for anyone who needs it. Learn more about F-M’s mental health services here.

A vigil for Jay Lu was originally scheduled for Monday evening, but due to weather, the vigil will now be held Tuesday evening at the Fayetteville-Manlius High School beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Below are resources to help you or your loved ones struggling with their mental health:

Contact Community Services (Contact) : provides a 24-hour, 7-day a week free confidential counseling support hotline as well as a referral service for individuals looking for information on health and human services agencies

: provides a 24-hour, 7-day a week free confidential counseling support hotline as well as a referral service for individuals looking for information on health and human services agencies Contact Hotline: 315-251-0600

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255): The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

Lifeline Chat : service of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, connecting individuals with counselors for emotional support and other services via web chat. Lifeline Chat is available 24/7 across the U.S.

: service of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, connecting individuals with counselors for emotional support and other services via web chat. Lifeline Chat is available 24/7 across the U.S. Crisis Text: Text HOME to 741741 – free, 24/7 support at your fingertips. Crisis Text Line is here for any crisis from anywhere in the United States, anytime. A live, trained Crisis Counselor receives the text and responds, all from a secure online platform.

Text HOME to 741741 – free, 24/7 support at your fingertips. Crisis Text Line is here for any crisis from anywhere in the United States, anytime. A live, trained Crisis Counselor receives the text and responds, all from a secure online platform. Suicide Safety In Schools Training: is a mental health education program, provides crisis management and suicide safety training to the Onondaga County school communities, including students, parents, teaching staff and district administration in evidence-based practices, protocols and trainings. Trainings include Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST), Question. Persuade. Refer. (QPR), More than Sad, It’s Real: Teens and Mental Health, Suicide Safety in Schools, School Crisis Team Training and Talk Saves Lives. This program can also provide large-scale awareness activities to promote Suicide Safety In Schools and Mental Health awareness.

is a mental health education program, provides crisis management and suicide safety training to the Onondaga County school communities, including students, parents, teaching staff and district administration in evidence-based practices, protocols and trainings. Trainings include Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST), Question. Persuade. Refer. (QPR), More than Sad, It’s Real: Teens and Mental Health, Suicide Safety in Schools, School Crisis Team Training and Talk Saves Lives. This program can also provide large-scale awareness activities to promote Suicide Safety In Schools and Mental Health awareness. 211 Information and Referral: Dial 2-1-1 from any phone, 24/7. This is a free, confidential, easy to remember phone number that connects callers to counselors who can help them access basic needs assistance, community resources and financial stability programs. Counselors also help callers in distress find relief when they are faced with food insecurity, homelessness, a mental health crisis or addiction.

How to speak with your child(ren) about grief and suicide:

Grief Support:

Hope For Bereaved is a local organization that works with grieving teens, children and adults. They offer grief support groups and free 1-on-1 counseling. Please contact (315) 475-9675 and/or visit their website at https://hopeforbereaved.com/