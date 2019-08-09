Firefighters gather for annual convention

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of firefighters got together for some important training in Liverpool on Friday.

Volunteer firefighters from across the state are in Liverpool for the 147th annual convention of the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York. The four-day convention includes training, elections and recognizing firefighters for their outstanding service.

Firefighters are also using the weekend to emphasize the need for volunteers, as they make up over 80% of the fire emergency responders.

“Most fire departments are staffed by professional, trained motivated, men and women who volunteer their time to serve their community. We can have all the best technology in the world, if we don’t have the hands to put that technology into it, it doesn’t have that much value,” said John D’Alessandro.

The annual convention runs through Sunday.