Flower Memorial Library is offering take home craft kits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — In an effort to serve the community during this uncertain time, Flower Library is offering take home activity kits for varying ages throughout the week, starting the first week of September. Teens ages 13 to 18 can pick up a kit every Thursday on the main floor of the library.

Teens do not have to hold an active library card to take home a kit. Kit themes vary from paper crafts and fandom art to fiber arts and games kits.

The following is a list of the types of kits being offered and what day they are offered:

9/3 – Back-to-School Art

9/10 – Dot Art Canvas Pouches

9/17 – Flextangles

9/24 – Thumb Tack Dragon Eggs

10/1 – Corner Bookmarks

10/8 – Bad Art Grab Bags

10/15 – Marshmallow Poppers

10/22 – Paper Haunted Houses

10/26 – Trick or Treat Goodie Bags *note – this is a Monday*

10/29 – Jack o’ Lantern Stress Balls

11/8 – Book Page Wreaths

11/12 – Macrame Feathers

11/19 – Braided Friendship Bracelets

11/25 – Games Kit *note – this is a Wednesday*

Kits are available as soon as the library opens at 10 a.m. and are available while supplies last.

LATEST STORIES: