SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former Baldwinsville basketball standout JJ Starling announced on social media today that he has committed to Notre Dame to play basketball.

The six-foot guard out of Baldwinsville is rated by ESPN as the 27th best player in the Class of 2022.

Starling is playing in his final high school season at La Lumiere, a prep school in Indiana.