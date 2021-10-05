Four children hospitalized after Amish buggy collides with truck

FARMERSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say four children were injured during a collision involving an Amish buggy in Cattaraugus County.

On Monday afternoon, police say the buggy was headed south on County Route 80 in Farmersville when it failed to stop at the intersection of Rogers Road. An eastbound pickup truck then struck the buggy.

The four children, whose ages are 6, 8, 10 and 13, were taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital. One arrived via Mercy Flight while the others were taken by ambulance.

Two of the children are in critical condition, as of Tuesday morning.