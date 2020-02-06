Ft. Drum Firefighter rescues deer from Black River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fort Drum firefighter from Long Island considers himself a city boy, but on Tuesday, he was the closest he’s ever been to a deer.
He got very up close and personal when he volunteered to suit up and rescue a deer from the icy Black River waters.
Here’s a picture of Jeff Hambsch, along with firefighter Jordan Saber, securing the deer with a rope. They hauled it back in and while frightened, the deer was unharmed. They say it as a great opportunity to put their ice rescue certification to the test.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tokyo tries to quell fear of Olympic-Paralympic cancellation
- Family speaks out after Schuyler County fire takes two young lives
- Statewide campus food pantry initiative: No Student Goes Hungry
- Critics roast NY Department of Health for proposed change in drinking water regulation
- Mental health groups press for new funding from NY lawmakers
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.