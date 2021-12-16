(WSYR-TV) — Rod Wood spent most of his adult life telling Central New York the news of the day.

He was in your living rooms as you got home from work, ate dinner and wind down the night. And while the stature of being CNY’s most trusted newsman thrust Rod into the forefront of being the area’s most recognizable personality, the royalty status never he earned never was a barrier for Rod to just simply ask you about your day.

As we reflect on the life and legacy that Rod leaves behind. Here is a peek at the man who was so proud to call Central New York his home.