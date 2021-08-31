Glens Falls Hospital President/CEO announces retirement at year’s end

Glens Falls Hospital President and CEO Dianne Shugrue speaks at Hudson Headwaters’ Moreau Health Center in February 2020. Shugrue announced this week that she will retire at the end of 2021.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Glens Falls Hospital CEO and President Dianne Shugrue announced her intention to retire on December 31, ending a 14-year career with the hospital, including time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shugrue was appointed president/CEO in June 2013, after serving in operational capacity there since 2007. In her time at the hospital, she worked with Albany Medical Center to create a stronger affiliation between the two entities.

“As a team, we have come through some amazing highs and lows together,” Shugrue said in a news release. “But in the end, we can all be proud of how this indispensable community hospital has always been there for the people we serve.”

The hospital has been a central care hub for coronavirus cases within Warren and Washington counties and beyond throughout the pandemic. Members of staff were furloughed for a period of months.

Last October, Shugrue appeared among numerous members of hospital staff in a short documentary, chronicling life at the hospital during the pandemic.

Shugrue this year helped Glens Falls Hospital to achieve a Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The hospital is in 8% of all hospitals nationwide to receive that recognition.

“Dianne Shugrue took over as President and CEO of the hospital at a crucial time,” said Glens Falls Hospital Board of Governors Chair George Ferone. “Her steady, courageous leadership, collaborative and personal approach and deep knowledge of health care have paid huge benefits for this hospital and this community. She has been a fierce advocate for our physicians, nurses, staff, community and the institution itself. ”

Paul Scimeca has been named interim President and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Scimeca currently serves as the hospital’s Sr. Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Previous to Glens Falls Hospital, Shugrue also worked in healthcare leadership at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare System in Worcester, Mass., Orange Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y., and Ellis Hospital in Schenectady.