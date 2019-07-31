Gov. Cuomo signs bill preventing school districts from arming teachers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that prevents school districts from arming teachers.

According to the governor’s office, the law limits an educational institution’s ability to authorize any person who is not primarily employed as a school resource officer, law enforcement officer or security guard to carry a firearm on school grounds.

“Introducing guns into schools could create the potential for accidental shootings or other acts of violence,” the governor’s office said in a press release.

The bill takes effect immediately.