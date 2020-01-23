Gov Cuomo wants permanent Fracking ban

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced legislation Wednesday that would make the New York’s current Fracking ban permanent.

The legislation would restrict the DEC from giving permits to anyone who would use high-volume hydraulic fracturing to complete well projects.

The Governor released a statement in a press release saying in part:

“In the five years since fracking was banned, we have proven that it was in fact, not the only economic option for the Southern Tier. The region has since become a hotbed for clean energy and economic development investment through programs like 76West and Southern Tier Soaring, creating new good-quality jobs that pave the way for further growth.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York first banned fracking in 2017.

