Hammond Central School District switches to remote instruction until Tuesday

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Hammond Central School District has provided and update regarding COVID-19 in their community.
The Hammond Central School District announced on Friday October 30 that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Following the announcement, the school dismissed early.
According to Hammond District Superintendent Doug McQueer, all students will switch to remote instruction through Tuesday November 3, 2020. McQueer stated that all Northwest Tech students and BOCES special education students will also be fully remote.
Community members are reminded of where to seek COVID-19 testing. Testing is available at:
- Samaritan Medical Center: (315) 785-4000
- St. Lawrence Health System (Canton, Potsdam, Gouverneur, Massena): (315) 261-6240
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: (315) 848-8049
- Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center: (315) 713-6655
The confirmed positive case of COVID-19 on October 30, 2020 was the first case of coronavirus within the Hammond Central School District.
LATEST STORIES:
- North Country campaign to help small businesses ‘before they are gone forever’
- Gov. Cuomo: NYS has third lowest infection rate in county
- Study: 1 to 2 million tons of US plastic trash goes astray
- Second study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug reports setback
- Harris target of more misinformation than Pence, data shows
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.