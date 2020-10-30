Hammond Central School District switches to remote instruction until Tuesday

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Hammond Central School District has provided and update regarding COVID-19 in their community.

The Hammond Central School District announced on Friday October 30 that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Following the announcement, the school dismissed early.

According to Hammond District Superintendent Doug McQueer, all students will switch to remote instruction through Tuesday November 3, 2020. McQueer stated that all Northwest Tech students and BOCES special education students will also be fully remote.

Community members are reminded of where to seek COVID-19 testing. Testing is available at:

Samaritan Medical Center: (315) 785-4000

St. Lawrence Health System (Canton, Potsdam, Gouverneur, Massena): (315) 261-6240

Clifton-Fine Hospital: (315) 848-8049

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center: (315) 713-6655

The confirmed positive case of COVID-19 on October 30, 2020 was the first case of coronavirus within the Hammond Central School District.

