Washington, D.C. – President Trump has officially declared a major disaster declaration for the state of New York, which will release federal funds to help communities in the North Country recover from the severe Halloween storm that caused massive damages from high winds and flooding. Included are the counties in NY-21 that are eligible to receive federal assistance through FEMA’s Public Assistance program: Essex, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga, and Warren. Additionally, all areas of the state are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant program.

“I am grateful to President Trump for responding quickly to my push for a major disaster declaration for the North Country following the devastating Halloween storm,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I worked with state and local officials to initiate a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment in order to access FEMA funds to rebuild our communities, and sent a letter to President Trump asking that he take our request seriously. It is an honor to have delivered this result for the North Country, and I’m looking forward to continuing my work with local officials to ensure we have everything we need to rebuild.”