SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for something fun to do with the kids during spring break week from April 1 through 8? The Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) is the place to go.

The MOST will be open every day for April break week starting Saturday, April 1, through Saturday, April 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Bring your family to the MOST to explore new and updated exhibits like the Byrne Dairy feature in Innovation Station, Luck Grove Telecommunications Lab, and more.

Take your kids on an educational adventure as Tessy presents Machines & Makers sponsored by Marquardt, and Wonderful World of Pollinators: NEW feature pollinator in habitat.

As part of the MOST’s Micron STEM Inclusion Showcases sponsored by Toyota, and for Women’s History Month, families can also explore the displays of incredible women in STEM at the MOST to honor and appreciate life-changing STEM discoveries from the past & present in the Innovation Station exhibit.

Visitors can take a moment to celebrate the monumental achievements of revolutionary STEM scientists during their visit.

Visitors can partake in the following daily demonstrations, free with museum admission:

Time Event name 10:30 a.m. Hands-on Gem & Mineral Exploration (all ages) 11:30 a.m. STEM Story Time, April Book: One Earth by Eileen Spinelli (ages 2-6) 12:00 p.m. Apothecary Shop Open in Upstate Medical University Life Sciences (all ages) 2:00 p.m. Sustainability Demonstration in MolinaCares Media Lab (all ages) 3:00 p.m. Dino Bingo (all ages) All Day Earth Month activity in Machines & Makers

Visitors can watch a show in the National Grid ExploraDome during April break at these times:

Time Show name 10:30 a.m. Backyard Wilderness 11:30 a.m. Journey to Space 12:30 p.m. Titans of the Ice 1:30 p.m. Backyard Wilderness 2:30 p.m. Journey to Space 3:30 p.m. Titans of the Ice

Tickets and trailers for the National Grid ExploraDome showings can be viewed here. More information for the MOST’s April break week can be found here.