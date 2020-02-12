Have you had your duct systems, dryer vents cleaned? Mark of SERVPRO explains the importance of this service

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – SERVPRO of Jefferson County is now offering cleaning services for duct systems and dryer vents. Mark Zegarelli of SERVPRO explained the importance of keeping these systems clean.

Over time, ducts collect pet dander, dust and debris. The type of material that you find in your vacuum bag, or canister in a bag-less vacuum cleaner, is similar to the type that collects in your duct work.

Under normal conditions, Mark recommends having your ducts cleaned every other year. If there is a malfunction with your furnace or there has been a fire in the home, the ducts should be cleaned immediately.

Mark explained that dryer vents are notoriously dangerous when not maintained. Dyer lint is one of the most flammable substances there is.

Click here for more expert tips from SERVPRO.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.