WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow.

Where is the snow this time?

It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse.

West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

The Tug Hill Plateau will be the big “winner” of the snow.

What to Expect and for how long will it last?

Heavy snow sets up in the areas mentioned above Wednesday night and Thursday

Heavy falling snow along with strong winds will produce whiteouts and difficult driving conditions

Heavier lake snows may briefly slip south into northern Oneida county around sunrise Thursday

The lake snows will become weaker during the day Thursday and end entirely Thursday night

Friday is a quieter day. Still breezy but no snow.