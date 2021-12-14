Plattsburgh, NY — High winds over the weekend have resulted in major clean up efforts across the North Country. Work crews have been busy trying to fix pole lines and remove trees and debris since Saturday night.

New York State Electric and Gas reported that the storms caused “severe” damage and that there were more than 115 downed wires and 20 broken poles across six counties. Hundreds of customers were without power as of Monday afternoon.

One local resident Linda Bryne-Luguri said, “the storm was making noise like I had never heard before,” She was left without power on Monday and planned to check into a hotel.

Another resident called the storm “intense” with winds that sounded like whistling. “Branches were flying, things were flying, trash cans were moving,” said Rachel Boyer. “Things were going down the road, things like that.” Boyer lost power and had to relocate.

Around 3 am on Sunday in the Town of Mooers, state police reported a man was pinned by a tree branch and passed away.

Some areas in the North Country were hit with wind speeds of more than 70 miles an hour. Plattsburgh City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said first responders have been working around the clock to assess and clean up the damage. “It really hit the city hard and well into the evening. Our crews were out there until 5 o’clock in the morning just clearing out trees, clearing out debris.”

Rosenquest says most people can expect to have power by Monday night.