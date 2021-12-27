SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Normally, malls are hustling and bustling with shoppers right when the doors open the day after Christmas, but this year at Destiny USA, things were off to a slower start.

“It is much different,” shopper Dan Fadden said. “I actually remember a couple years ago coming the day after, and there was a ton of people here, but now there’s no one here.”

Other shoppers agreed, but despite the slow start, crowds picked up in the afternoon, with shoppers like Sylvia Parsons looking to spend some holiday cash.

“Just kinda using my gift card, just kinda walking around scoping stuff out for my birthday next week and seeing if they got any good after-Christmas sales,” Parsons said.

Today is one of the busiest days of the year for holiday shoppers to snag some deals or make returns.

For these two shoppers, it was about checking off items on their list that Santa forgot.

When you think of holiday shopping, you may think it has to be done before the big day, but for many stores at Destiny USA, sales are extended through the end of the year.

“We came to the mall mainly for LUSH; it’s like their day after Christmas sale, it’s the only day they have a sale,” Fadden said. “My girlfriend loves LUSH; she’s in there now shopping.”

But if you’re heading back to the store to make a return, experts say you’re in luck.

According to RetailMeNot.com, a third-party retail coupon website, the pandemic has caused stores to have increased flexibility with their return policies, offering generous holiday return windows, sometimes taking back purchases as early as October.

Whether it’s dashing for the deals or exchanging for a different size, retailers in-person have you covered.

If you are heading to Destiny USA anytime soon, you can expect to see some reduced hours starting Sunday, January 2. The mall will be open Monday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Sundays. Restaurant venues may continue to offer extended hours.