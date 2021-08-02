Honorary fire chief is a bright spot for Oswego firefighters

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether they’re dealing with fires, car accidents, or an unresponsive person, a firefighter’s job is stressful almost every day.

So a little bit of positivity goes a long way.

60-year-old Roger Pullen from Oswego comes to the firehouse a few times a week.

He has Down syndrome.

His job as an honorary assistant fire chief isn’t easy.

In addition to learning the ropes on what it takes to be a chief, Pullen also gives firefighters the kick they need for a busy day. Cracking jokes all throughout the fire department. Bringing his fellow firefighters laughter and joy.

And they help return the favor.

Roger Pullen continues to be the light on some of the darkest days for the Oswego Fire Department.