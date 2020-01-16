Hospice of Jefferson County announces 2020 Make Every Day Matter Award recipient

Jefferson County – Hospice of Jefferson County is honored to announce Randy and DeeDee Guyette as the recipients of the inaugural Make Every Day Matter Award.

This annual award has been developed to honor a member of our community who through their time, actions, talents and dedication has made significant contributions to Hospice and our community. The Make Every Day Matter Award honors individuals who serve as role models for compassion and service, and strive to make the world a better place with a passion for helping others.

“We are so very humbled to be chosen for this award because Hospice has such a very special place in our hearts.” said Randy. “We have experienced first-hand, the extraordinary care Hospice provides, and we feel so blessed to have been able to give back and help Hospice continue their mission.”

“Hospice of Jefferson County is grateful for the Guyette’s unwavering dedication, compassion and perseverance over the past twenty years,” said Diana Woodhouse, Chief Executive Officer of Hospice. “The Dick Guyette Tournament and several other Guyette fundraisers have selflessly supported our organization in making every day matter for our patients and their families.”

The award presentation will take place at the 6th Annual Hospice Cinderella Ball on February 29, 2020 at the Harbor Hotel in Clayton, NY.

For more information on the Make Every Day Matter Award or to obtain tickets to the Ball and Presentation, please contact Kathy Arendt, Director of Community Relations at Hospice of Jefferson County at karendt@jeffersonhospice.org or (315) 788-7323.

