FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Police, a person was found dead after firefighters responded to a house fire in Fulton.

Police say firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire on 121 W. First St. at about 5:20 p.m. When they arrived, Fulton Fire personnel encountered heavy fire and smoke emerging from the first and second floors of a two-story, multiple-family dwelling.

While extinguishing the flames, firefighters located 1 person dead in the apartments.

Police say that members of the Fulton Police Department and the Oswego County Emergency Management Office are currently investigating the cause of the fire. The victim’s identity will not be released until notification to the family is made.