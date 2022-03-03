SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you interested in seeing “Hamilton” when it comes to the Landmark Theater from March 15 to March 27, but don’t want to break the bank for tickets?

Fortunately, $10 tickets are available through a digital lottery, #HAM4HAM, that begins Friday, March 4!

There will be two digital lotteries. One lottery, for performances from March 15 to March 20, begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4 and closes at noon on Thursday, March 10.

The second lottery is for performances from March 21 to March 25 and begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 11 and closes at noon on Thursday, March 17.

How do I enter?

To enter, you must download the official “Hamilton” app where there will be instructions for entering the digital lottery.

If you enter, you’ll receive a notification between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the Thursday that the lottery you entered closes. This would be either March 10 or March 17. The notifications will be sent out whether you win your lose.

You’ll also want to have notifications enabled on your phone because you will only have two hours to claim and pay for your tickets if you win. You can pick up your tickets beginning two hours before the performance starts with a valid photo ID.

You must be 18 years or older to participate and you can only enter a lottery once. Repeat entries and entries with disposable emails will be discarded. Tickets will also be void if resold.