From Irish step dancing to the sound of bagpipes, the city of Syracuse was buzzing with hundreds of people Saturday afternoon, many of them decked out in the color green as they celebrated along Salina Street.

“We just come down here and we set up early and yeah this our thing,” said Donna Hamilton of Syracuse.

A tradition Hamilton and her friend Sharon Thompson have been doing for the past 15 years. The two have been friends for more than 20 years and each year they set up their table in the same exact spot with coffee and treats.

“This is our spot and we just sort of hang out and celebrate the parade together. Everybody becomes friendly,” said Hamilton.

Just next to them are another group of friends!

“We’ve been coming for 30 years. But we’ve been doing this for probably 25 years. Same spot, cooking out, having a good old time with the extended family,” said Ryan Carr of Syracuse.

Carr always arrives to Salina Street early to set up and of course, celebrate!

“Then we come back down around 11:00, and 11:30 we start grilling. So we do hot dogs, we do sausage with peppers and onions, we got a nice pot of chili over here to keep everybody warm,” said Carr.

Carr has two things to celebrate this year, the parade and his birthday!

The parade is also a family tradition for Patricia Goodyear and her children. The mom of five says its something her family looks forward to every year. Goodyear says she has been going to the parade with her kids for about 15 years now and its something they all enjoy doing together.

“It just brings me joy. I don’t come down to party, but its just, its like end of winter tradition that I know spring is coming and generally speaking its just something I recall all the years I got them down when they were in strollers and everything else to do this, so,” said Goodyear.

Feeling lucky enough to cherish these memories forever.