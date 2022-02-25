LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a couple of weeks with troubling weather and unfortunate closures, Ice Castles has called it. As a foot of snow fell on Friday, the Lake George kingdom of ice that invited visitors in since last month announced they are done for the season.

The announcement came not from Ice Castles itself, but from Warren County. The announcement was shared in a Friday morning Facebook post. The statement reads:

“After a good winter run, Ice Castles has announced weather conditions will require closure of the structure for the winter. Those who have tickets for remaining days will get refunds. We are already looking forward to next winter.”

The statement reminded visitors and locals that the winter season is far from over. This weekend is the final Saturday and Sunday of the Lake George Winter Carnival, and ski season continues at West Mountain and Gore Mountain.

Ice Castles did not have a statement posted on Friday morning. However, the New York page on Ice Castles’ website listed the Lake George location as closed for the season. The castle opened in January in Charles R. Wood Park.

Warmer temperatures and rain closed the castle through most of last weekend. Those closures extended through most of this week, as temperatures climbed into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The attraction is one of five that Ice Castles has built and operated this winter. Visitors could come and explore, take photos, and enjoy a large ice slide. Other locations included Minnesota, New Hampshire, Utah and Wisconsin.

Once the weather gets warmer, Ice Castles staff will break up the 25 million tons of ice and thousands of hand-crafted icicles. The location will allow water to melt into Lake George.