Ice-T is bringing the ‘Art of Rap’ to the 2022 State Fair

(WSYR-TV) — Legendary rapper Ice-T will perform at the Great New York State Fair in 2022.

The fair announced Monday that Ice-T, along with his group “Art of Rap” will be welcomed to the Chevy Park State Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 8 p.m.

“Ice-T is a historic rap musician and Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T and co-founder Mick Benzo is a great way to kick off our announcements for the Fair’s concert schedule. Fair fans can be assured we’re working harder than ever to secure the best and most diverse lineup in our long history.” Troy Waffner, Fair Director

The Fair also announced that evening concerts at Chevy Court, the longtime home of music at the Fair, will move to 6 p.m. to allow time for people who want to see the evening concerts on both stages.

The 2020 Fair concert season produced five concerts that landed in the Fair’s all-time top 20 largest crowds, with two of them in the top ten, which included, AJR and Nelly.

Inclusiveness remained a hallmark of the schedule at the main stages, with two Spanish-language shows and diverse styles of music, including a polka orchestra and comedy.

The 2022 Fair runs from August 24 to September 5. All concerts are free with Fair admission.