(WSYR-TV) — Wednesday the Section 3 football schedules were released but many in the area have been have started to ask… where is my school’s schedule?

The answer to that is some schools have decided to go independent of section 3 for football. Now, that is not anything new. The independent league has been happening for a while, but which schools participate is something that fluctuates.

And this fall, a couple of schools have decided to join the league.

Jamesville-DeWitt, who decided against playing football last fall, is once again playing in the independent league. They will be joined by Central Square, Nottingham and Fulton, who have decided to step away from sectional play.

Central Square Athletics Director, Jaime Grimshaw, tells NewsChannel 9 that for the past 4-5 years the program has had declining participation numbers across all levels of football. Couple that will the fact the team has had only two winning seasons over the last ten years, and Central Square thinks the independent league will help them turn things around.

As was the case for Mexico last fall. The Tigers decided to move to the independent league in 2020 due to low participation numbers and went 7-0 in the regular season competing against other independent teams before falling in the postseason to Pulaski.

When asked why a move back to Section 3 affiliated football did not happen after a successful 2021 season, and Andrew Gates, the Mexico Athletics Director sited low roster numbers in modified football, and the graduation of key players from last season for sticking with the independent league. Mexico is one of a number of programs in Central New York who currently does not have a junior varsity football program.

Teams that decide to join the independent league are not eligible for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association football playoffs, but Gates says teams know that going in, so it lessens the blow.

Gates also said the conversation of combining football programs with other schools to have enough players comes up from time-to-time, but the independent league helps schools like Mexico avoid such a move. Gates believes the community’s identity formed by heading out to the games on Friday nights would suffer.

This season, J-D, Central Square, Nottingham, Mexico, Pulaski, Hannibal, Fowler, Jordan-Elbridge, Oswego, Phoenix, Port Byron, Fulton, and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown are playing independent league football.

Below is the schedule for the Independent League Season:

Independent Football Division 1

Independent Football Division 2