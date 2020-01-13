Information session for allied health pre-certification programs to be held on February 4th

Jefferson Community College (JCC) offers allied health training that leads to nationally recognized certifications! The College will hold an information session for folks to learn more about the allied health programs, pick-up a registration form, meet the instructors and ask questions on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Extended Learning Center (Building E) on campus in Watertown.

JCC’s allied health training programs are:

Clinical Medical Assistant

Medical Billing and Coding

Pharmacy Technician

Entry-level Phlebotomy Technician (who draws blood)

Upon success completion, students will sit for the national certification board exam in each respective area.

Additionally, JCC offers a North Country CARE Coordinator program primarily for existing care coordination professionals to advance their skills and training.

Anyone thinking about seeking a career in the allied health field are urged to attend. Registration deadlines apply.

For more information, call the JCC Workforce Development and Business Division at (315) 786-6585.

