SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) — With less than a week to go, whether Syracuse and Central New York get a White Christmas this year is coming into better focus.

A White Christmas is labeled as 1” or more of snow depth on the ground on Christmas Day.

Does Syracuse get a White Christmas this year?

The chance of a White Christmas in Syracuse is very slim this year. We figure the odds as of Monday evening are bordering on 5% or less.

Yes, there is some accumulating snow Tuesday morning (we are forecasting 1-3” in the Syracuse area). The problem is every day following Tuesday features a high temperature above freezing which would easily melt any snow from today. The warmest day of that stretch could come Christmas Day itself when we have upper 40s in the forecast!

Could there be any snow that falls after Tuesday morning??

We are actually going with a dry forecast from Tuesday afternoon through Christmas Day. A very rare feat during the usually active winter months.

While most of our computer models point toward dry weather from Wednesday through December 25th, one model does show some light rain or snow on Saturday. We think that is the least likely scenario to occur and even if it did occur the warm weather that day would mean little if anything would stick to the ground.

Historical chances of a White Christmas

Historical odds of having a White Christmas with 1” of snow or more on the ground in Syracuse is about 53%, so about a 50/50 proposition.

The chances of it snowing on Christmas Day are greater than that. Snow in the air on the holiday happens 64% of the time which is close to 2 out of 3 years. We manage to get at least an inch of snow to fall on 25% of Christmas days.

Weather records have been kept in Syracuse since 1902.