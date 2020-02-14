It’s National Organ Donor Day

(CNN/NEWS10)– Valentine’s Day is also National Organ Donor Day, highlighting the life-saving gift which is greatly needed.

More than 100,000 people were waiting for transplants last year, according to U.S. health officials. Here in New York, nearly 10,000 people are currently waiting for that life-saving donation, according to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles. In the Empire State, just 29% of people over the age of 18 have enrolled in the state’s Donate Life Registry. Meanwhile, national average stands at 51%.

If you are 16 or older, you can register to become an organ donor in New York State. If you would like to register to be an organ donor, you can visit the New York State DMV website here. For more general information on organ donation, visit the Donate Life Registry here.

