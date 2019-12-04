JCC continues to receive Best for Vets college designation by Military Times

Jefferson Community College (JCC) has been acknowledged as a 2020 Best for Vets college by Military Times, and is nationally ranked in the Top Ten among 28 two-year schools. JCC first received Best for Vets designation in 2017.

For 10 years, Military Times has conducted an extensive, editorially independent, objective study evaluating the many factors that help make colleges and universities a good fit for service members, military veterans and their families. Nearly 500 colleges took part in this year’s detailed survey.

Military Times’ annual Best for Vets survey asked colleges and universities to meticulously document operations involving current and former service members and their families. To create the rankings, Military Times evaluated colleges’ responses based on what veterans told them was important. Categories include university culture, student support, academic policies, academic outcomes/quality, and cost and financial aid.

“This is the fourth year Jefferson has made the Best for Vets College list of 100 best school for Veterans in the nation,” says Craig McNamara, Director of Advising Center and Veterans Services at JCC. “The fact that we are #9 on the list is a reflection of our continued dedication to improving our processes toward enhancing our Student Veterans experience at Jefferson and their positive outcomes. We pride ourselves on being the premier institute in the area providing our Veterans an unrivaled educational experience. Our Veterans have served our nation and it is only right that we dedicate ourselves to serving them well.”

The Best for Vets: Colleges 2020 ranks are available online at MilitaryTimes.com and in print publications – Military Times, Army Times, Navy Times, Air Force Times, and Marine Corps Times.

About Military Times

The Military Times digital platforms and print products are the trusted source for independent news and information for service members and their families. The military community relies on the Army Times, Marine Corps Times, Navy Times and Air Force Times for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group.