JCC holds White Coat Ceremony for first year nursing students

Jefferson Community College (JCC) held its annual White Coat Ceremony (WCC) at the beginning of fall semester to welcome new students to the nursing program. During the White Coat Ceremony, students were robed with their first white coats, the traditional dress of nursing professionals.

Student participation in the White Coat Ceremony affirms their commitment to a profession of caring and compassion using the knowledge and skills necessary to care for all in need.

Jefferson offers a traditional weekday option in its nursing program and a weekend scholar option. Student nurses begin the traditional weekday option in August (fall), and the weekend scholar option, in January (spring). Although nursing students start class at varying times depending on the option they choose, the White Coat Ceremony welcomes all first year nursing students.

Jefferson’s nursing degree program is ranked #2 in NYS and #1 SUNY community college by RegisteredNursing.org. Learn more at www.sunyjefferson.edu/academics.

